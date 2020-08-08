93ºF

AP sources: Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision

David Eggert

Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware last weekend to meet with Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's first known in-person session with a potential running mate as he nears a decision.

Whitmer visited Biden last Sunday, according to two high-ranking Michigan Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The first-term governor of the battleground state has long been on his short list of possible running mates.

Flight records show a chartered flight left Lansing's Capital Region International Airport for Delaware Coastal Airport at 5:33 p.m. and returned at 11:16 p.m.

The governor's office declined to confirm or deny the trip.

“We don't discuss her personal schedule,” spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said.

Biden's campaign declined to comment.

