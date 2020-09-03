WATCH LIVE: President Trump makes campaign stop in Pennsylvania

LATROBE, Pennsylvania – President Donald Trump is visiting Pennsylvania Thursday with a stop at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.

The public is invited for the campaign stop, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The president is making the visit the same day he said that people who vote early by mail should show up at their local polling places on Election Day and vote again if their ballots haven’t been counted, a suggestion that experts said would lead to chaos, long lines and more work for election officials during a public health crisis.

In a series of tweets, Trump encouraged voters to go to their polling site to “see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly.”

But information on whether a ballot has been counted is typically not available right away. In several states, absentee ballots aren’t even counted until after polls close. What can be checked is whether an absentee ballot has been received, and in some cases, whether it has passed a security review and will be submitted for counting.