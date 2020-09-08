WATCH LIVE: President Trump to hold campaign rally in North Carolina at 6 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a campaign rally in North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.

A livestream of the Winston-Salem, N.C. event, which begins at 6 p.m., will be placed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

His news conference will come after an event in Juniper, Florida, where he announced an expansion of a ban on offshore drilling and highlighted conservation projects.

The trip comes as Trump steps up his travel to battleground states eight weeks out from Election Day.