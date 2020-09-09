WATCH: Joe Biden to deliver plan for boosting U.S. manufacturing at 12:15 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has traveled to Michigan to deliver remarks on his plan for American workers.

The event is slated to begin at 12:15 p.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

On Wednesday, Biden is expected to speak with autoworkers about his new plan focused on boosting American manufacturing, according to the Associated Press.

Biden would establish a tax penalty for companies that send jobs overseas, and provide a tax credit for those that create jobs in the U.S. Biden would also create a “Made in America” office within the White House Office of Management and Budget to ensure government projects use resources made in the U.S.

