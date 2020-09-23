WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden makes campaign appearance in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, Wednesday for a campaign appearance.

Prior to boarding a plane for the event, Biden wouldn’t say if he is vetting a list of potential Supreme Court picks. But he says Democrats should be campaigning on the issue as voters get ready to make their choice this November.

He told reporters Wednesday that Democrats should “go to the American people, make the case why this is a gigantic mistake and abuse of power.”

He said if there were another conservative justice on the court, the Affordable Care Act could be overturned and healthcare cost protections for women could be eliminated.

Biden has said he won’t release a list to avoid giving Trump and Republicans an opportunity to attack him and his potential picks. Trump has had a running list of picks since the 2016 campaign.