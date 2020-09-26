WATCH LIVE: President Trump attends rally in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania.
This comes after the president nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday afternoon.
You can watch the rally in the video player above.
