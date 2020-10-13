WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden travels to Florida for campaign event

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has traveled to Florida on Tuesday for a campaign rally.

Biden is expected to speak at 1:25 p.m. in Pembroke Pines. The event will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are expected. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

With Election Day just three weeks away, President Donald Trump and Biden concentrated Tuesday on battleground states both see as critical to clinching an Electoral College victory, tailoring their travel to best motivate voters who could cast potentially decisive ballots.