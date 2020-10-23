WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden delivers remarks on coronavirus in Delaware

The coronavirus will be a central topic for Joe Biden as he prepares to address the topic Friday in Delaware.

Biden and President Donald Trump squared off Thursday night over Trump’s handling of the virus, which killed more than 1,000 Americans on that day alone. The president rosily predicted that it will “go away;” Biden countered that the nation was headed toward “a dark winter.”

“He says that we’re learning to live with it,” Biden said of Trump. “People are learning to die with it.”

The Democratic nominee planned to reinforce that criticism with remarks Friday in Delaware on his plans to help the nation and the economy through the pandemic. Even in the closing days of the campaign, Biden has maintained a limited campaign schedule due to the pandemic, while Trump is planning to hold more frequent and larger rallies in the run up to Election Day.