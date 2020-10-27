WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump attends campaign rally in Michigan

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Tuesday will focus on the Democrats' “blue wall” states that he flipped in 2016.

Trump traveled to the Michigan capital of Lansing and will visit West Salem, Wisconsin, just three days after holding a Janesville rally in the state. First lady Melania Trump was on the road, too, making her first solo campaign trip of the year.

Trump’s 1:30 p.m. rally in Michigan will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Melania Trump was making her first solo rally appearance of the campaign, in Pennsylvania, weeks after she tested positive for the coronavirus. She tweeted about her husband before her arrival, “The people of that great state know President @realDonaldTrump will always fight to keep Americans safe, secure, & prosperous."

Both Trumps left for their campaign trips at the same time, and the president gave the first lady a quick peck on the cheek before they boarded separate planes.

The president will also visit Omaha, Nebraska Tuesday after a Sunday stop in Maine.

Biden stopped in Georgia for two rallies on Tuesday.