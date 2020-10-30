66ºF

Politics

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden campaigns in Minnesota hours before Trump rally

Biden to speak at 3:45 p.m.

Associated Press

Tags: Joe Biden, politics, Government, Donald Trump, Election
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden boards his campaign plane at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, to travel to Des Moines, Iowa. Biden is holding rallies today in Des Moines, Iowa, Saint Paul, Minn., and Milwaukee, Wis. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden boards his campaign plane at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, to travel to Des Moines, Iowa. Biden is holding rallies today in Des Moines, Iowa, Saint Paul, Minn., and Milwaukee, Wis. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden is insisting he doesn’t “take anything for granted” as he launches into his busiest day of the general election campaign yet, with stops in three Upper Midwest states planned for Friday.

The Democratic presidential candidate will appear at drive-in rallies in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

His 3:45 p.m. event in St. Paul, Minnesota will be livestreamed in this article. if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

While Iowa and Wisconsin are swing states that President Donald Trump won in 2016, Minnesota is one where Hillary Clinton was victorious. It’s the first state that a Democrat won in 2016 that Biden has visited in weeks; his last campaign event in such a state was in Nevada in early October.

Biden last visited Minnesota in September. But Republicans are making a play for the state, and Trump will campaign there Friday as well.

Trump will visit Rochester, Minnesota for a 5:45 p.m. rally.

Click here for more election headlines.

Read also:

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.