WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden campaigns in Minnesota hours before Trump rally

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden is insisting he doesn’t “take anything for granted” as he launches into his busiest day of the general election campaign yet, with stops in three Upper Midwest states planned for Friday.

The Democratic presidential candidate will appear at drive-in rallies in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

His 3:45 p.m. event in St. Paul, Minnesota will be livestreamed in this article. if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

While Iowa and Wisconsin are swing states that President Donald Trump won in 2016, Minnesota is one where Hillary Clinton was victorious. It’s the first state that a Democrat won in 2016 that Biden has visited in weeks; his last campaign event in such a state was in Nevada in early October.

Biden last visited Minnesota in September. But Republicans are making a play for the state, and Trump will campaign there Friday as well.

Trump will visit Rochester, Minnesota for a 5:45 p.m. rally.

