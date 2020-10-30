WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris visits Rio Grande Valley, Fort Worth and Houston in last day for early voting

AUSTIN, Texas – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, is in Texas Friday with visits scheduled in Fort Worth, Houston and McAllen. Just four days before Election Day, it’s precious campaign time on a crucial state far later than any major national Democrat in decades.

Her 12:45 p.m. remarks at a voter mobilization event in Fort Worth will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

A livestream of the 4:25 p.m. event in McAllen and the 7:35 p.m. event in Houston will also be livestreamed in this article.

Texans have already cast more ballots in the presidential election than they did during all of 2016, an unprecedented surge of early voting in a state that was once the country’s most reliably Republican, but may now be drifting toward battleground status.

More than 9 million ballots have been cast as of Friday morning in the nation’s second-most-populous state, exceeding the 8,969,226 cast in 2016, according to an Associated Press tally of early votes from data provided by Texas officials.

More election headlines: