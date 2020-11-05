President Trump holds first press conference since election night

(The news conference is over. Please check back for more livestreams on KSAT.com).

President Donald Trump will speak publicly on Thursday for the first time since election night.

Trump has not been seen in public since his premature declaration of victory in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The president spent a second day in the White House stewing over election results on Thursday that suggested a path to victory was slipping from his grasp, even as his campaign projected confidence.

The flurry of pronouncements flowing out of the White House ahead of the election has slowed to a trickle. And in the West Wing, some aides were eyeing returns warily and losing confidence that outstanding states would break Trump’s way.

Trump was monitoring the results and calling allies from the White House residence and the Oval Office. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona’s Doug Ducey were among those fielding his calls.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president was “working” but declined to elaborate.

While Trump has not held a press conference in the last two days, he has continued to tweet about the election. Twitter has put the following disclaimer on some of the president’s latest tweets: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”