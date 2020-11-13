President Trump to deliver remarks about COVID-19 vaccines Friday

President Donald Trump will make remarks Friday on Operation Warp Speed, the multi-agency effort to get a vaccine to the public quickly and safely.

The briefing, which will be livestreamed on KSAT.com, is scheduled for 3 p.m. but there may be delays.

Trump has avoided public gatherings since Election Day and has declined to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump received a briefing on Operation Warp Speed earlier Friday. The briefing occurred one day after the U.S. set a single-day record of more than 160,000 coronavirus cases.

Public health experts worry that Trump’s refusal to take aggressive action on the pandemic or to coordinate with the Biden team during the final two months of his presidency will only worsen the effects of the virus and hinder the nation’s ability to swiftly distribute a vaccine next year.