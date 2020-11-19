WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden, VP-elect Kamala Harris deliver remarks after meeting with governors

WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden has met with a group of Democratic and Republican governors in his latest attempt to fight through President Donald Trump’s challenge to the election results and efforts to block the president-elect’s transition to power.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to give remarks following the virtual meeting with the National Governors Association’s leadership team, which includes five Republicans and four Democrats.

They will give their remarks at 2:30 p.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

All the Democrats and a majority of the Republicans involved in the meeting have acknowledged Biden as the winner of the White House election.

Before Biden’s meeting, Trump came out with a new round of claims of voter fraud in key states, even as courts continue to reject challenges and a small, but growing number of Republican officeholders publicly begin to accept Biden’s victory.

Beyond being a pillar of democracy, the peaceful transfer of power after an election is especially critical this year given the extraordinary governing challenges Biden will inherit in just nine weeks. The United States is struggling through the worst public health crisis in a century, state and local governments are facing massive budget shortfalls, and millions of Americans remain out of work.

But more than two weeks after the Nov. 3 election, the Trump administration is refusing to let Biden receive detailed briefings on national security and pandemic planning that leaders in both parties say are vital to ensure Biden can govern effectively on Day One.

With Trump dug in and Republicans on Capitol Hill largely unwilling to challenge him, Biden has been forced to turn to diverse collection of outside allies to ratchet up the pressure on Trump to concede.

Read also: