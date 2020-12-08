WATCH LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden to formally announce key members of health care team

WASHINGTON – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to formally announce the key members of their health care team, bracing to take over a nation rocked by a virus that has killed more than 280,000 Americans.

Biden and Harris are scheduled to speak at 12:40 p.m. in Wilmington, Del., and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Biden’s choices for his health care team point to a strong federal role in the nation’s COVID-19 strategy, a guiding stress on science and an emphasis on equitable distribution of vaccines and treatments.

Biden has tapped California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his health secretary, Rochelle Walensky as CDC director and Jeff Zients as a COVID Response Coordinator.

In a sense, what Biden has is not quite yet a team, but a collection of players drafted for key positions. Some have already been working together as members of Biden's coronavirus advisory board. Others will have to suit up quickly.

By announcing most of the key positions in one package, Biden is signaling that he expects his appointees to work together, and not as lords of their own bureaucratic fiefdoms.

In the latest COVID-19 case surge in the U.S. deaths have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average. There have been nearly 15 million confirmed cases since the beginning of the health crisis.

