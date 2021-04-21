WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden to discuss COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine expansion

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is slated on Wednesday to give remarks on the COVID-19 pandemic response and the state of vaccinations.

His remarks at 12:15 p.m. will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The Associated Press reported that Biden will discuss the expansion of the vaccine distribution as demands for a shot have diminished in parts of the country.

The White House is expecting to offer businesses a tax incentive to give employees paid leave to get vaccinated.

In the U.S., more than 50% of adults are at least partially vaccinated, the AP reported.

