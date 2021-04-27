WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of President Biden’s speech to Congress, GOP response

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, the House Chamber is empty after a hasty evacuation as rioters tried to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. President Joe Bidens first address to Congress is an invite-only affair, and no guests allowed. The restrictions for Wednesdays event are due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but will have the added security benefit of a limited number of people inside the Capitol for the presidents first major indoor event since he took office just weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. The fence is still up around the U.S. Capitol, and the National Guard is still there. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

The address is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT followed by the Republican response. You can watch a livestream of ABC News’ coverage in the video player below.

According to the Washington Post, Biden’s speech will reflect on the first 99 days of his presidency, and outline a range of new initiatives he will pursue. He is expected to press the need for expanding access to health care and outline additional economic relief for American families. He also will renew his call for police reform, coming in the wake of the conviction of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

Biden will have a historic backdrop: Two women, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Harris, for the first time will be in the immediate frame of the president — something Biden is planning to note at the beginning of his speech, the Washington Post reported.

In a different historic marker, both women will be wearing masks as part of the coronavirus protocols in the chamber.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver the GOP response to Biden’s address.

