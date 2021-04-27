WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of President Biden’s speech to Congress, GOP response

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.
The address is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT followed by the Republican response. You can watch a livestream of ABC News’ coverage in the video player below.
According to the Washington Post, Biden’s speech will reflect on the first 99 days of his presidency, and outline a range of new initiatives he will pursue. He is expected to press the need for expanding access to health care and outline additional economic relief for American families. He also will renew his call for police reform, coming in the wake of the conviction of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.
Biden will have a historic backdrop: Two women, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Harris, for the first time will be in the immediate frame of the president — something Biden is planning to note at the beginning of his speech, the Washington Post reported.
In a different historic marker, both women will be wearing masks as part of the coronavirus protocols in the chamber.
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver the GOP response to Biden’s address.
