WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON – (This livestream has ended. Check back later for other briefings, or click here for more coronavirus coverage.)

President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon is slated to give an update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines on face masks.

Biden is expected to speak at 12:45 p.m. from The White House, and his remarks will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Earlier Tuesday, the CDC updated its guidance by saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

Ad

The change comes as more than half of U.S. adults have been inoculated with at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.

The CDC says that fully vaccinated or not, people do not have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household. They can also go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people.

According to the Associated Press, as Biden has reached 100 days in office, the new focus will be easing guidance for vaccinated people and providing an incentive to get shots as demand has waned.

Read also: