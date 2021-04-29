Biden speech takeaways: Government is good, and so are jobs

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is using his first address before a joint session of Congress to make the case that his administration has made progress during the first 100 days he's been in office, confronting the public health and economic maelstrom caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is also using the prime-time address to make his pitch directly to Americans for his expansive — and expensive — vision to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges, water pipes and other infrastructure, bolster public education an d extend other benefits for a wide swath of Americans.

Here are some key takeaways from the president’s address:

BIDEN'S FOUR-LETTER WORD: JOBS

Biden uttered the word “jobs” a whopping 43 times, according to his prepared text.

Ad

It’s perhaps no surprise for an administration that has made beating backing the pandemic and getting Americans back to work the central guideposts in the early going of the administration.

Biden noted that the economy has gained some 1.3 million new jobs in the first few months of his administration — more than any in the first 100 days of any presidency. But he quickly pivoted to the need to pass his American Jobs Plan if the country is going to sustain momentum and get back to the historic low levels of unemployment prior to the pandemic.

He also aimed to frame his push for the U.S. to meet its international obligations to slow the impact of climate change as, ultimately, a jobs plan.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad