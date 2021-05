(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Note: The livestream is over. Please check back for more livestreams on KSAT.com).

President Joe Biden will talk Wednesday about the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program from the White House.

Biden is expected to deliver his remarks at 2:30 but delays are possible.

The livestream can be viewed on this page in the video player above.