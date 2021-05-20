WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden to sign COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to deliver remarks on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act as it gets signed into law Thursday afternoon.

The event at 1 p.m. will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Congress approved the legislation Tuesday as it is intended to curtail a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill, which the House passed on a 364-62 vote, will expedite the review of hate crimes at the Justice Department and make grants available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of incidents driven by bias, which often go underreported. It previously passed the Senate with a vote of 94-1 in April after lawmakers reached a compromise.

