WATCH LIVE: Texas Democrats speak in Washington D.C. on challenge to GOP voting bill

Texas Democrats on Wednesday will provide an update to their challenge to the GOP’s efforts for new election laws, which opponents say would make it harder to vote.

Democrats in the state House of Representatives and Senate will speak at 1 p.m. in Washington D.C. The news conference will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The event will take place two days after Texas Democrats left the state for Washington D.C. to block sweeping new election laws. They urged Congress on Tuesday to quickly pass legislation protecting voting rights, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return.

Sens. José Menéndez and Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio are among the speakers on Wednesday.

“It’s time DC hears from the frontlines of the undemocratic legislation being proposed in Texas and across the country,” a news release from the Texas House Democratic Caucus states.

