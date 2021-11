National Thanksgiving turkeys 'Corn' and 'Cob' are presented to journalists in the Grand Ballroom of the Willard InterContinental Hotel November 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkeys in a ceremony Friday in the Rose Garden.

The event marks the 74th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation.

Biden will chose the official National Thanksgiving Turkey between two turkeys, named “Peanut Butter” and “Jelly,” who were raised near Jasper, Indiana.