Election day: Ballots, voting locations for 2022 Texas primary runoff

SAN ANTONIO – It’s election day again for Texas primary candidates who failed to win by a majority in March.

Voters will choose either the Democratic or Republican ballots to ultimately determine which candidate will get the party’s nomination for the November General Election.

The Texas primary runoff election ballots include federal, state and county races.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and voters can cast their ballot at any of Bexar County vote centers. You can check online for the closest polling location near you or see the full list below.

Voters who voted in the March 1 primary must choose the same political party’s ballot for the runoff. If someone is registered to vote but did not vote in the March primary, he or she will still be permitted to vote in the runoff and can choose either party’s ballot on that date.

During early voting, 29,008 Bexar County residents cast Democratic ballots while 21,758 cast Republican ballots.

Affiliation with a political party during the primary does not determine how a voter can vote during the General Election in November.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a third of the U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs. Texas is one of 39 states with gubernatorial elections this year, as well as other state offices on the ballot. And Bexar County will elect a new county judge — the top elected official in the county — for the first time in 20 years.

Texas voters are required to show identification to vote in Texas. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Read more about how to vote if you don’t possess one of those forms of ID.

More voting resources: