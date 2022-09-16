California governor buys billboards in Texas, 6 other states to promote abortion services

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) with image of billboard that Newsom posted on Twitter. Newsom said similar billboards would be erected in what he called seven of the most restrictive anti-abortion states.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Gov. Gavin Newsom has funded billboards in Texas and six other states advertising abortion services in his state.

The billboards launched on Thursday, Newsom announced on Twitter. They advertise a new publicly funded website that launched earlier this month.

“Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care--no matter where they live,” Newsom said on Twitter. “To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health.”

Newsom’s gubernatorial campaign paid for the 18 billboards that will be erected in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas.

California’s new website lists clinics and links to financial help for travel and lodging and lets teenagers in other states know they don’t need their parents’ permission to get an abortion in the state.

The website and billboards are part of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pledge to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 decision that said states could not ban abortion.

The state budget includes $200 million to strengthen access to abortion in California, including $1 million for the new website.

“Abortion is legal, safe and accessible here in California — whether or not you live here, know that we have your back,” Newsom said in a news release.

*Editor’s Note: The Associate Press contributed to this report.