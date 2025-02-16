Trump administration wants the Supreme Court to permit the firing of whistleblower agency head

President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration wants the Supreme Court to permit the firing of the head of the federal agency dedicated to protecting whistleblowers, according to documents obtained Sunday that would mark the first appeal to the justices since President Donald Trump took office.

The emergency appeal is the start of what probably will be a steady stream from lawyers for the Republican president and his administration seeking to undo lower court rulings that have slowed his second term agenda.

The Justice Department's filing obtained by The Associated Press asks the conservative-majority court to lift a judge’s court order temporarily reinstating Hampton Dellinger as the leader of the Office of Special Counsel.

Dellinger has argued that the law says he can only be dismissed for problems with the performance of his job, none of which were cited in the email dismissing him.

The petition was filed hours after a divided appeals court panel refused to lift the order on procedural grounds.

The case is not expected to be docketed until after the Supreme Court returns from the Presidents Day holiday weekend. The justices would not act until Tuesday at the earliest.

It’s not clear what reception Trump will get from the conservative-dominated court that includes three justices he nominated in his first term.