Politics

National Guard members on DC streets for Trump's crackdown will soon be armed, military says

Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks with members of law enforcement and National Guard soldiers, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
National Guard soldiers salute as the motorcade carrying President Donald Trump, passes by near the White House, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meet with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Alexander Drago/Pool via AP)
Protesters, police, and National Guard troops congregate at the entrance to Union Station in Washington, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance visited Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered that National Guard troops patrolling the streets of Washington for President Donald Trump’s law enforcement crackdown will be armed, the Pentagon said Friday.

The Defense Department didn’t immediately offer any other details about the new development or why it was needed.

The step is a escalation in Trump's intervention into policing in the nation's capital and comes as nearly 2,000 National Guard members are stationed in the city, with the arrival this week of hundreds of troops from several Republican-led states.

The Pentagon and Army said last week that troops would not carry weapons.

The city had been informed about the intent for the National Guard to be armed, a person familiar with the conversations said earlier this week. The person was not authorized to disclose the plans and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

AP writer Anna Johnson contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

