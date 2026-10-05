The Latest: Trump visits Nebraska in pre-midterms blitz to reassure GOP voters about the economy

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

President Donald Trump is taking his Republican midterm rescue mission to Nebraska on Monday, campaigning alongside GOP Sen. Pete Ricketts, who is running against an independent candidate backed by national Democrats.

It’s part of what the Republican president says is a 32-day blitz of rallies ahead of Nov. 3 that so far has taken him to ruby-red territory such as Oklahoma and Alabama. His upcoming stop, Grand Island, is located in Nebraska’s solidly conservative south-central region.

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Across the country, voters are frustrated with Trump’s handling of the economy, including persistently high costs for fuel and groceries. It’s a major issue for rural voters who have backed the president and his party in recent elections. But so far on the campaign trail, Trump has dismissed those economic concerns.

The administration’s plan to allow more imports of foreign beef has particularly roiled the agriculture-rich state of Nebraska. Trump wants to lower beef prices for consumers, but ranchers have rebelled against the import proposal, arguing it would undercut them.

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Vances take baby son on campaign trip to Alaska

The vice president and second lady Usha Vance were traveling to Alaska with their two youngest children, daughter Mirabel and baby Alec, who was born in July.

Vance joked with reporters that the trip would be their first long flight with the baby and he may look haggard upon arrival because of it.

AI industry insiders voice alarms to NYC council as local governments take up safety concerns

AI experts testified about the dangers of the emerging technology in a lengthy New York City Council hearing, calling Monday for greater oversight as local governments move to respond to mounting concerns that the systems could endanger humanity, despite the Trump administration’s hands-off approach.

Recently departed employees of Anthropic, OpenAI and Google DeepMind described a reckless culture at the firms, saying the biggest tech companies are racing to create technology they do not understand how to control.

“The companies run on a startup mindset: Move fast, break things, fix them later. That works for a photo sharing app. It does not work for building the most powerful technology ever built,” said Jacob Coxon, a former engineer at Anthropic. “On the current path, I think it is more likely than not that humanity loses control to these AIs and it could end in human extinction.”

Trump has dismissed AI fears as a “hoax” and signed a “superintelligence” agreement that largely allows the AI companies to self-police.

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AP-NORC Poll: Democrats are divided on their party’s path forward

Slightly fewer than half of Democratic voters in the AP-NORC poll say their party is “too moderate,” while a similar share say it is “about right.” That is a sharp contrast with Republican voters, who mostly say their party is “about right.”

Voters such as Meagan Ludwig of Milwaukee illustrate the party discontent that has emerged in Wisconsin and other closely contested states this year. Ludwig voted for democratic socialist Francesca Hong in the Democratic primary for governor in August.

“We need to seize the opportunity to boldly enact policies that will improve the lives of Americans,” said Ludwig, who is married and has an elementary school-age child. “I’m tired of us pursuing incremental change.”

Trump suggests his pre-midterm election travels might include hitting Maine

“I don’t know about Maine, I think we’re going to Maine, too,” the president told reporters while leaving the White House to fly to Nebraska. “But I’m going to Michigan in about a week and a half.”

Competitive Senate races in both Michigan and Maine have captured national attention.

Trump also said of the 30-plus trips he’s pledged to visit prior to Election Day on Nov. 3: “We’re sort of scheduled to be someplace almost every night.”

Trump says there was a threat to US bombers in UK

The president said he didn’t want to tempt “the enemy” by having Air Force bombers at base in England, prompting the airplanes to be brought home to the U.S.

The bombers had been used to strike Iran and Trump said, “We had a threat” connected to Iran. The return followed an investigation into a planned terror attack at the RAF Fairford base.

“So we moved them around a little bit, not very far,” Trump said.

Trump says US is monitoring situation at Russian plague institute

“We’re looking at it very strongly. We just heard about it,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday when asked about a Siberian plague research institute where authorities say an employee died of pneumonia from an “unknown” case.

“We’ll help,” Trump added. “Anybody that has that kind of a problem, we’re always willing to help.”

Trump says he’ll help farmers who are dealing with high diesel prices

Asked if he plans to aid farmers by easing limits on red dye diesel, the president said, “Yeah, I’ll be helping them with diesel.”

Diesel fuel prices have spiked in the aftermath of the Iran war, but dyed diesel fuel is cheaper because it’s exempt from federal and state excise taxes. Temporarily removing the limits would reduce cost pressures on the businesses that rely on diesel.

“We are doing a lot for the farmers,” Trump said. “We’ve given them a lot and we help them a lot. And the farmers are with me all the way.”

Trump administration loans up to $4.2B to modernize nuclear plants

The Department of Energy is lending up to $4.2 billion to help modernize nuclear plants in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The department announced a conditional loan commitment Monday for Vistra’s nuclear fleet to help meet the region’s growing electricity demand.

President Donald Trump set a goal of quadrupling domestic production of nuclear power within 25 years.

Vistra’s planned investments at Beaver Valley Power Station in Pennsylvania and Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station and Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Ohio will produce more electricity from the nuclear plants and extend the life of the reactors.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said this is a way to deliver more affordable, reliable, around-the-clock energy.

Vance defends Trump administration’s taxpayer funded television ads

The vice president was asked about the administration’s plans to use $20 million in taxpayer money to pay for campaign-style television ads that glorify Trump and have drawn bipartisan criticism.

Vance defended the ads and said, “I don’t think there’s anything unusual or unorthodox about it. I’m sure that some people probably don’t like it, but if you look at the message of those advertisements, they’re not partisan.”

He added that, “It’s not like we’re advocating for a particular candidate.”

But the ads are openly extolling the president and one is nearly identical to an ad that his 2024 campaign aired.

Trump is expected to campaign in some politically competitive states in coming weeks

There are tentative plans for Trump to travel in the weeks leading up to Election Day to Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Kansas, Montana, Pennsylvania, Alaska, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas, according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. But the person cautioned that the plans could shift.

Trump is headed back to Ohio

After stumping in the critical Senate battleground on Saturday, the president is returning to Ohio next week.

This time, he’ll be in Youngstown, which is in the northeastern part of the state. The rally is scheduled for Monday evening. Trump campaigned in Vandalia, just outside Dayton in southwestern Ohio, over the weekend.

Appointed GOP Sen. Jon Husted is running for election against former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in one of the most closely watched Senate races this year.

Ohio Democrats’ path to the governor’s office runs through rural areas that had turned against them

Democrats say their nominee for governor in Ohio, Dr. Amy Acton, represents the party’s best chance in years to win that office.

To do so, she will have to win over independents, some Republicans upset with the direction of their party and Democrats who have drifted away from the party in recent years.

She is campaigning throughout the state, with a focus on rural areas that have swung heavily Republican since President Donald Trump emerged on the political stage. Focusing on the needs of rural Ohio also is a strategy pursued by Acton’s Republican opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, a wealthy biotech entrepreneur and 2024 presidential contender.

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Vance says details still need to be worked out on $54B natural gas project in Alaska

Trump last week announced plans for South Korea to invest in the project, but while the president described it as a done deal, South Korean officials said they needed to assess the project’s commercial viability before committing to the investment.

Vance said Monday that “I think it’s something that’s going to happen. Obviously, you still got to work out some of the details” and said that South Korean had “spoken to that.”

“I think we’re going to be able to get it done,” he added.

Troy Jackson is scrambling to defeat Maine Sen. Susan Collins. Time is not on his side

From the start, he had barely more than 100 days to mount a campaign against New England’s last Republican senator. Jackson is a logger, union activist and former president of the Maine Senate who is trying to flip a seat that’s key to Democrats’ effort to win control of the Senate.

Jackson has deficits in the race in terms of money, recognition around the state and, perhaps most of all, time. Jackson became the party’s nominee in late July after the campaign of Democratic primary winner Graham Platner fell apart.

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Top crypto group to pour millions into bipartisan slate of House races after key legislation stalls

A major cryptocurrency spending group is backing 32 House candidates from both parties ahead of the November midterms.

Fairshake will spend $1 million each to support six candidates, including several in competitive races. All 32 backed a major crypto bill that stalled in the Senate this year.

Fairshake is emphasizing its bipartisan approach, but its largest general election investment is nearly $30 million against Democratic Senate candidate Sherrod Brown in Ohio.

The group also spent heavily against Brown in 2024. Fairshake and its affiliates still have about $120 million available, raising questions about where they will spend next.

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AP-NORC Poll: Democrats have gained on key issues

Voters give Democrats the advantage when it comes to which party would be better to handle the cost of living, according to a new AP-NORC poll.

The survey finds 38% of registered voters say the Democrats would be better for costs, compared with 27% who pick the Republicans. The issue was about evenly split among U.S. adults in February, with about 3 in 10 saying each party would be better.

Democrats have also gained ground on the economy. About 4 in 10 registered voters say the Democrats are better on this issue, compared with 26% of U.S. adults in February.

These shifts are good news for Democratic candidates who are hammering an increasingly unpopular president — and by extension, his party. But the survey also points to a bigger problem for both parties: Few registered voters think either party is able to solve important problems or help Americans like them.

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Obama is to appear with El-Sayed in Detroit as the ex-president gets more involved in the midterms

The former president plans to appear with Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at an Oct. 24 rally.

Other Michigan Democrats on the ballot also will be there, including Jocelyn Benson, the nominee for governor.

Obama is upping involvement in the midterm election. He taped two dozen ads last week for Democratic candidates for governor and Senate that will be released in the coming days and weeks. He’ll also announce additional campaign stops.

The rally for El-Sayed aims to help him shore up support in Detroit, where he was outperformed in the primary by Rep. Haley Stevens.

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Trump administration issues final transparency in healthcare coverage rule

A new rule was finalized that requires healthcare providers to disclose more accessible public pricing disclosures.

The rule requires providers to post machine-readable files monthly for each plan or coverage they offer, and mandates that insurers cut out “ghost rates”-- or negotiated rates between insurers and medical providers for services never performed.

The rule builds on standards crafted in 2020, by addressing issues with oversized files and difficult data navigation.

At a press conference, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the new rule provides a “clear view of what healthcare actually costs.”

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson issued a formal warning to major for-profit hospital groups regarding their legal obligation to provide truthful pricing.

Constitution doesn’t prohibit cities from holding polluters responsible, attorney says

Kevin K. Russell made the argument on behalf of the city of Boulder which is asking the Supreme Court to allow it to move forward with a lawsuit against energy companies holding them responsible for the local costs of climate change.

The case involves complex questions about whether the high court can limit certain types of lawsuits from states. Justice Elena Kagan suggested the case is similar to state lawsuits against tobacco companies or opioid manufacturers.

But Chief Justice John Roberts told Russell that, if he won, he could envision numerous cities filing similar lawsuits the next day.

Russell acknowledged “there could be a lot of litigation,” but said “nothing in the constitution” prohibits that.

Democrats plan to protest when Trump visits Nebraska to rally Republican support for Sen. Ricketts

Nebraska Democrats are planning a protest Monday afternoon ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech at the home of the State Fair in Grand Island.

Trump is visiting the state on the day early voting begins to rally Republican support for incumbent Sen. Pete Ricketts and Gov. Jim Pillen, who are both running for reelection.

“Republicans are in trouble, even in Nebraska,” state Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said. “Nebraskans are angry at the con job, the fake outrage and the broken promises.”

Ricketts and his independent challenger Dan Osborn have flooded the airwaves with ads attacking each other leading up to the election. The Democrats are supporting Osborn’s campaign and won’t have a candidate on the November ballot.

Trump won more than two-thirds of the vote in Hall County in 2024, so many are excited he is coming to Grand Island.

Rocke Jruzenski, who told KETV that he plans to attend the rally, said he is looking forward to the visit.

“I can’t believe the people that have negativity about this. This is one of the most amazing things that will ever happen to Grand Island,” Jruzenski said.

Vance says Air Force removed bombers from British base ‘out of an abundance of caution’

The vice president told reporters on Monday before preparing to fly to Alaska for a campaign event that the decision to bring home the bombers stationed at a U.S.-run military air base in England was because the U.S. was trying to be careful in the wake of an investigation into a planned terror attack at the RAF Fairford base.

“What you saw there is, the Secretary of War, out of an abundance of caution, trying to protect our guys,” Vance said. “We do feel with some confidence that the Iranians are, you know, they’re trying to do what the Iranian state has done for 49 years, which is engage in acts of terrorism against the United States and against a lot of other people as well. So, we are being extremely cautious.”

AP-KFF poll: Most rural voters see the economic importance of immigrants

The vast majority of rural voters see immigrants in the country legally as an important part of their local economies, according to the AP-KFF survey.

Immigrants often play key roles in sustaining local industries, including by filling jobs in manufacturing, healthcare and agriculture.

The poll found about 7 in 10 rural voters see immigrants who are in the country legally as “very” or “somewhat” important to their local economies, and a similar share say the same about temporary or seasonal agriculture workers.

Rural voters are much less likely to say immigrants who are in the country illegally are beneficial, but 45% say they are at least “somewhat” important to local economies.

Dennis Hastert, longtime Republican House speaker who went to prison, has died

Dennis Hastert, whose congressional legacy as the longest-serving Republican House speaker was later fouled by allegations that he had molested high school athletes during his prior career as a teacher and wrestling coach, has died, a coroner said Monday. He was 84.

Hastert, who was speaker from 1999 until 2007 and spent more than a year in prison later in life, died Saturday of natural causes at his home while receiving hospice care, according to Kendall County Coroner Jacquie Purcell.

When he was sentenced in 2016 to more than a year behind bars, the former history teacher became one of the highest-ranking American politicians ever ordered to prison.

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Soldiers seriously wounded in Iranian drone strike tell AP the US military failed them

As the war with Iran enters its eighth month, U.S. soldiers wounded in its deadliest strike yet on American troops are raising concerns publicly, many for the first time, about whether commanders underestimated the threat. Some of those wounded also said the military medical system failed them.

The Pentagon has released few details about the Iranian drone strike on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait that killed six soldiers on March 1, the day after the United States and Israel started the war against Iran.

The Associated Press spoke with 13 soldiers, primarily officers, serving in key positions of responsibility there or familiar with high-level briefings. Many said the Pentagon did not take Iranian threats seriously enough as it launched Operation Epic Fury. Some of the wounded soldiers said they’ve faced inadequate medical care and bureaucratic barriers since then.

Several soldiers spoke on the record — rare for troops still in the Army — others on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

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