Most families of US troops killed in the Iran war's deadliest attack weren't at White House event

Gold Star families watch as President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth walk before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

Most families of the six soldiers killed in the deadliest attack of the Iran war were not attending a major White House event for Gold Star families hosted by President Donald Trump.

Only one family member of those killed in an Iranian drone strike March 1 on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait confirmed to The Associated Press that they planned to attend Tuesday's reception with Trump and the first lady. Troops who survived the attack have raised questions about why they were stationed at a site that didn’t have sufficient air protection and was viewed as a likely target.

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The war, launched Feb. 28, has claimed the lives of 19 U.S. troops and wounded more than 800 others. The annual gathering honors Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, which falls on the last weekend of September.

The White House said this year’s reception honors nearly 40 fallen service members from conflicts dating to the Vietnam War. Trump was expected to deliver remarks followed by a candle-lighting ceremony and a musical performance that included a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Families are still waiting for answers about what happened in the March 1 strike

Gold Star families have expressed frustration over the lack of information from the Pentagon about the strike in Kuwait.

“There are questions about what happened before the attack, what information was available, what decisions were made, and what happened in the moments leading up to six American soldiers losing their lives,” Joey Amor — whose 39-year-old wife, Master Sgt. Nicole M. Amor, was among those killed — said in a public Facebook statement Monday. “I am done asking quietly. Today, I am asking the American people to stand with these six families and demand transparency.”

U.S. soldiers wounded in the attack told the AP of the unheeded concerns they raised about the threat and that the military medical system failed them in the weeks that followed. The AP’s account of the March 1 attack is based on interviews with 13 soldiers.

The Army declined to comment on the AP’s reporting on the Port Shuaiba strike, saying it had not yet briefed the families of those killed on the outcome of its investigation into the attack, which was completed in June. The Army has said it is still redacting sensitive information before releasing the findings. The Pentagon also declined to comment.

Honoring soldiers who died in combat can be a powerful recognition of their service that cuts across politics, said John Thompson, a former Army sergeant and founder of Salute to the Fallen, an Iowa organization that supports veteran mental health, suicide prevention and funeral expenses.

He said several families told him they could not go because they did not receive enough notice about the event.

At least two families say they did not receive an invitation

The White House began sending out invitations to Gold Star families — the military’s designation for relatives of troops killed while on active duty — about two weeks ago, according to several families who said they received phone calls and emailed invitations.

“What they’ve told me is there has been a lot of confusion around this event, and they weren’t given the details in time,” Thompson said, adding that some were also not in a position to pay for the trip.

At least two said they did not receive an invite, though there can be hurdles to tracking down families' personal information.

Some Gold Star families say they are grateful for how the Trump administration and military have honored their loved one’s sacrifice. Other families say the way the White House has handled the reception is the latest indication that the administration does not respect the price they have paid.

In the early days of the war, Trump described it as a “little excursion." On Sept. 4, he called the conflict “small potatoes.”

The widow of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, who died in the March 1 attack, said she and her two children were not invited.

Tina Marzan said that in the immediate aftermath of her husband’s death, she told federal officials she did not want to be contacted after receiving multiple calls. But she had hoped they would have tried to reach her or others in her family for an event like this, she said.

“We should be there,” Tina Marzan told the AP. “I mean, that’s not a question.”

The White House said it does not contact people who request not to be contacted.

Some family members of soldiers who were killed in the war have not taken issue with Trump's remarks.

Donna Burhans, the mother of Maj. Cody Khork, who was one of those killed at Port Shuaiba, said she did not receive an invitation but would not have attended because it's too painful. She has described herself as a “big fan” of Trump after meeting him during the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base.

“I just can’t keep going thru (sic) this over and over,” she told the AP in a text message.

The White House said it attempted to send invitations to Khork's family members.

The spouse of Maj. Alex Klinner, an airman who was killed in an Iran-related combat operation this summer, said receiving less than two weeks’ notice did not give her enough time to arrange for overnight care for her three young children.

In a text message, Libby Klinner said she would not have gone anyway, adding, “I have no interest in supporting an administration that has been so reckless with the lives of our service members."

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Brook reported from New Orleans, and Watson from San Diego. Associated Press writers Allen G. Breed in Wake Forest, North Carolina, Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, and Collin Binkley in Washington contributed to this report.