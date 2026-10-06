Cold War memories stir Rubio in Iceland as he champions diplomacy and downplays differences

REYKJAVIK – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday sought to reassure NATO ally Iceland that President Donald Trump's administration has no designs on the island but shares its deep concerns about Arctic security as tensions between the United States and Russia rise in the High North and elsewhere.

Rubio hailed the role of diplomacy in resolving conflicts as he began a three-nation tour of NATO allies in the capital of Iceland, where concerns over the Republican administration’s often brusque and sometimes rude approach to traditional friends and partners have stirred unease.

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Rubio, whose stops also include Greece and Portugal, met Tuesday with Iceland's minister for foreign affairs, Thorgerdur Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, at Reykjavik’s Hofdi House, the site of the 1986 summit between U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that is widely regarded as the beginning of the end of the Cold War.

“The house symbolizes diplomacy’s role in ending the Cold War and defeating communism,” Rubio posted on social media after the talks that took place just days before the 40th anniversary of the landmark meeting.

Both Rubio and Gunnarsdóttir downplayed differences and said both countries were committed to deepening and expanding military and commercial ties. Rubio made clear that the United States would not do anything in Iceland without Iceland's consent.

“We would be open to having those conversations to see what we can do together,” he said, noting that the U.S. had a decades-long permanent military presence in Iceland until 2006, when shifting priorities caused it to close its Keflavik base outside of Reykjavik. He noted that priorities have shifted again.

And he went out of his way to praise Iceland: “We have tremendous respect for the people. We have respect for the country in the role it plays, and it has for a very long time,” he said.

Iceland's foreign minister says she's ‘focused on the future’

Iceland has been uneasy about Trump’s intentions toward it after he posted a map showing the colors of the U.S. flag sprawling across all of North America and extending to Iceland and Greenland. The wariness has persisted despite an agreement last month to increase the U.S. presence in the neighboring Danish territory of Greenland that appears to have ended Trump’s earlier demand for the U.S. to take full control.

But Tuesday, after Rubio's talks with Gunnarsdóttir and Iceland Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, those tensions appeared to be on the wane.

Gunnarsdóttir said the matter had been largely, if not entirely, resolved. “We remain focused on the future," she said.

Rubio, meanwhile, said he was not in Iceland to talk about social media posts. “Everything is very positive,” he said.

Rubio said Monday that the visit was intended to “advance our shared priorities: a secure Arctic, stronger commercial and energy ties, and closer defense cooperation.” He offered no hint of tensions with the island that, while a NATO member, has no standing army.

The map incident, however, alarmed Icelanders, and in response, Gunnarsdóttir summoned U.S. Ambassador Billy Long to a meeting at which she made it clear the post was unacceptable.

Iceland, which is just 180 miles (290 kilometers) from Greenland, had already been on edge after Trump mistakenly named the country four times while speaking about Greenland.

Thousands of Icelanders signed a petition urging the prime minister to reject Long before he took up his ambassador post in August after he made a crack this year about Iceland becoming the 52nd U.S. state and making him governor. He has since apologized for the quip.

US ambassador to Greece faces misconduct allegations

At Rubio’s next stop in Athens, he may be dealing with another ambassador controversy. Rep. Gregory Meeks, a New York Democrat who is the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said he would investigate allegations of misconduct and impropriety by the U.S. ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

In a letter to Rubio, Meeks said that he wanted answers following the allegations reported by The Wall Street Journal last month and that he would call for Guilfoyle’s dismissal if the behavior outlined in the news report were true.

The Journal reported that Guilfoyle told guests at a reception that the U.S. could undermine the Greek government if it chose to, promoted the business interests of one particular Greek construction and energy company, and allowed its lobbyist into private diplomatic meetings.

Some Greek opposition parties have called for an inquiry into the allegations, but it's unclear if they will proceed.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News Channel host and California prosecutor who was once engaged to Trump’s son Donald Jr., has denied any wrongdoing, and Rubio has defended her before.

Guilfoyle, Rubio said after the Journal story appeared, “has been an incredible advocate for the president’s agenda in Greece and across Europe.” Rubio said he and Trump greatly value the ambassador’s “pivotal work and leadership,” notably on energy issues.

The Trump administration sees Greece as key to advancing the promotion and export of U.S.-produced liquefied natural gas to Southeastern and Central Europe.

Outside parliament on Tuesday, about 1,500 people gathered to protest Rubio’s visit and the war in Iran, chanting “American killers!”

The demonstration, organized by a communist labor union and other left-wing groups, was held ahead of extensive road closures planned in Athens on Wednesday.

Organizers said protests were held in at least 12 other Greek cities.

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Associated Press writer Derek Gatopoulos in Athens contributed to this report.