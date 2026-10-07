Two lawsuits challenge Trump's taxpayer-funded ads, alleging they violate propaganda law

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

WASHINGTON – Two lawsuits filed Wednesday challenged President Donald Trump's recent series of federally funded television advertisements, which promote his political message while costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

The Democratic National Committee was first to sue the Republican administration, alleging the ads are illegal government-sponsored propaganda and accusing Trump of personally directing them. Later Wednesday, a coalition including the nonpartisan watchdog Common Cause filed a separate lawsuit, also alleging an illegal misuse of funds.

Recommended Videos

Both complaints asked federal judges to stop the use of federal funds to pay for the ads. The lawsuits represented the first legal challenges to the TV spots, which have faced bipartisan backlash for glorifying Trump and promoting his campaign message with November's midterm elections less than a month away.

The ads, which began airing in September, already have cost more than $12 million to run, according to the media tracking firm AdImpact. The Department of Homeland Security awarded a $20 million contract for the campaign.

Responding Monday to the criticism, Trump defended them as “positive promotion for our Great U.S.A.” but said he’d start paying for them using his MAGA Inc. super PAC going forward.

But on Tuesday, a fifth ad began airing with a notice it was paid for by the U.S. government. It promoted Trump’s military actions to capture Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela earlier this year. The same day, Trump made it clear he hasn’t committed to reimbursing any money that has already been spent, telling reporters “we’ll decide.”

DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement that Trump is misusing taxpayer dollars in “a last-ditch attempt to save Republicans in November.”

“Americans deserve better than to have their hard-earned tax dollars used for Trump’s illegal schemes," he added.

A person familiar with the ad campaign who was not authorized to speak publicly said the ad buys placed prior to Trump’s pledge to start paying for them with his super PAC will end this week. Outside groups will begin to pay at that point, the person said.

The second lawsuit was filed by the legal advocacy group Democracy Forward on behalf of Common Cause, a New York public employee union and a Democratic state legislative candidate in Alabama.

Taxpayers “shouldn’t have to foot the bill for the president’s politics,” said Skye Perryman, who leads Democracy Forward.

Omar Noureldin, senior vice president of policy and litigation at Common Cause, said his organization doesn’t trust that Trump will stick to outside money for future ads. He cited Tuesday's new ad as proof that the government-sponsored ads were still being scheduled.

“Even if he said that moving forward, he plans to have his super PAC pay for this, that’s not enough for us,” Noureldin said. “We are not going to take the president’s word for it.”

Legal experts have suggested the ads run afoul of a federal statute against congressionally appropriated money being used for “publicity or propaganda,” and potentially other federal laws. The Homeland Security money tapped for the ads comes from a $175 million package Congress gave to the department as part of Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda.

The White House has defended the ads as public service announcements akin to what past administrations have done to promote various policies. But the recent ads differ from many past public service announcements because they aren’t aimed at helping members of the public benefit from specific government programs. One of the ads is a near replica of a 2024 ad that Trump ran during his presidential reelection campaign.