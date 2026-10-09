Trump names commentator Katie Zacharia of his media company as next White House press secretary

FILE - White House staff members remove monitors in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, July 16, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced Friday that Katie Zacharia, a communications adviser for his media company, will succeed Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary.

Trump revealed his selection of Zacharia on his Truth Social platform, where he often makes political and official announcements. Zacharia is a conservative commentator for Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the social media site.

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In naming Zacharia, Trump described her as “a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning.”

In a social media post, Zacharia thanked Trump and called it the “honor of a lifetime.” She added that Trump’s leadership is “a blessing to this country.”

“The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day,” she wrote on X.

Zacharia briefly worked as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year and has been a commentator for Fox News and Newsmax. Trump said Zacharia had been involved in his presidential campaigns, notably in swing states.

A request for comment left with Zacharia was not immediately answered. A LinkedIn profile noted that she earned a law degree from Pepperdine University.

Leavitt announced her departure Aug. 12 and left the position Aug. 27.

She will serve as an on-air contributor on Fox News Channel beginning Nov. 1, the network said Monday.

Leavitt became press secretary in January 2025, and left the position, she said, to spend more time with her young children. Prior to serving in the White House, Leavitt was national press secretary for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.