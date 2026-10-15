Democrats see voter enthusiasm in fundraising haul from small-dollar donors before the midterms

FILE - Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at DNC headquarters, Jan. 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert, File)

The Democratic National Committee said Thursday that it raised more than $10 million from grassroots donors in September, a late surge of money for the cash-strapped party with the midterm elections weeks away.

Democratic officials said that total outpaces what they raised in the same month in three previous midterm cycles. They hope the tally, which they shared with The Associated Press before a federal reporting deadline later this month, reflects voter enthusiasm with control of Congress at stake in the Nov. 3 election.

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The party has struggled with fundraising during President Donald Trump's second term, lagging behind Republicans and carrying debt into this year's campaign season.

The DNC said it raised $10.25 million from small-dollar donors, meaning people who responded to email and other solicitations. That's $3.5 million more than in 2018 during Trump's last midterm election, and $1.6 million more than in 2022 and $3.4 million more than in 2014.

The DNC chair, Ken Martin, said the fundraising was a “clear sign” that Democrats were on a winning path.

“Democrats' historic momentum heading into the midterms is powered by our grassroots donors,” he said in a statement.

More complete fundraising figures, which include money from larger donors, were not yet available.

Joe Rospars, a Democratic strategist who worked on Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, said the small-dollar donors often reflect voter excitement and volunteering for the party and candidates.

“It means that the grassroots dollars are not just dollars. They’re energy,” he said.

The DNC said it has cut back on the volume of its emails as a way to reduce fatigue among supporters who are bombarded by pitches for donations.

The party said about 1 in 5 donors are giving for the first time.

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This story has been corrected to reflect that the $10.25 million raised by the DNC from small-dollar donors in September is an increase in such contributions when compared with the past three midterms -- $3.5 million more than in 2018, $1.6 million more than in 2022 and $3.4 million more than in 2014. An earlier version of this story said those figures were the totals raised by the DNC from small-money donors.