31 file applications to succeed Sculley as SA city manager

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio has received 31 applications for the city manager position.

The position became vacant when Sheryl Sculley announced in late November that she plans to retire after 13 years with the city.

Sculley plans to stay on no later than June to help with the transition of her successor.

Among the applicants are seven people on Sculley's staff, including San Antonio Deputy City Manager Orlando Sanchez, Erik Walsh, Peter Zanoni, San Antonio Assistant City Manager Carlos Contreras, Lori Houston, Rod Sanchez and Maria Villagomez.

The City Council will begin reviewing candidates Monday and tentatively plan to have a public symposium for a finalist or finalists Jan 23.

The council will vote to appoint a new city manager and approve a contract on Jan. 31.

The complete list of candidates is below:

SA City Manager Applicants by David Ibanez on Scribd

