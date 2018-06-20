Abbott orders emergency special election to fill Uresti's Senate seat

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Wednesday ordering an emergency special election in State Senate District 19 following the resignation of Sen. Carlos Uresti.

The emergency special election will be held July 31, with early voting to begin July 16.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the secretary of state no later than 5 p.m. Monday.



"The indictment and ultimate conviction of Senator Uresti for fraud and money laundering has already left District 19 without effective representation in the Texas Senate for over a year," Abbott said in a news release. "With the 86th Legislative Session approaching, and ongoing interim legislative committee hearings, it is imperative to fill this vacancy to ensure that Senate District No. 19 is fully represented as soon as possible."

State Rep. Rolando Gutierrez, of San Antonio, announced his attentions to run for the seat in March.



District 19 consists of Brewster, Crockett, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Kinney, Maverick, Medina, Pecos, Real, Reeves, Terrell, Uvalde, Val Verde and Zavala counties and parts of Atascosa and Bexar counties.



Uresti resigned Monday following his conviction in February on federal charges involving a Ponzi scheme. He will be sentenced June 28. His last day in office is Friday.

The Democrat surrendered his license to practice law.

