Brockhouse calls on fire union to return to negotiating table

SAN ANTONIO - District 6 City Councilman Greg Brockhouse has called on the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association to begin negotiations with the city of San Antonio.

Brockhouse sent a letter last week to fire union leaders, urging them to return to the negotiating table soon.

"It's time we all work together to finalize a new contract for our firefighters," Brockhouse said in the letter. "The citizens spoke at the ballot box, a new city manager has been identified and the city has dropped its perennially losing lawsuits.

"I am sure I speak for our community, when I say it's time to schedule a meeting and start moving forward. My hope is they return to the table quickly and that the city respects their presence with fairness and humility," he said.

Fire union officials didn't immediately respond to Brockhouse's letter.

The city in late November dropped its longstanding lawsuit against the fire union over claims that a 10-year "evergreen clause" of the union's collective bargaining agreement with the city was unconstitutional. A judge disagreed with the city and the Texas Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Fire union President Chris Steele has repeatedly said that the lawsuit was the reason the union would not negotiate a new contract with the city.

The contract with the city expired Sept. 30, 2014, but the "evergreen clause" allowed the terms and benefits to continue until 2024.

The fire union also conducted a petition drive that resulted in two propositions being passed by voters in the Nov. 6 election. The approved propositions allow the fire union to call for binding arbitration in contract negotiations. The other proposition would limit the city manager's pay and term of service.

A month later, City Manager Sheryl Sculley announced that she would retire, which paved the way for a new city manager. The City Council is scheduled to vote this week on whether to approve finalist Erik Walsh, who is one of two deputy city managers.

