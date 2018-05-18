Commissioner Paul Elizondo facing runoff challenge

SAN ANTONIO - Veteran Precinct 2 County Commissioner Paul Elizondo was not surprised to find himself in a runoff following last month’s Democratic primary election.

He finished first in a three-candidate race ahead of challengers Mario Bravo and Queta Rodriguez.

"I kind of planned for it because I knew that at this age, it would look easy,” he smiled.

But at 82 years old, Elizondo is not ready to give up his seat on Bexar County Commissioner’s Court.

He said there is still work to do, listing transportation, the justice system – especially the jail – and the medical community’s growth as his priorities.

"I think we need most to bring fruition is the women’s and children’s hospital," Elizondo said.

Rodriguez, the county’s veteran’s service officer, finished second in the March primary. She has her own approach to health care in the county.

"Even though we do have a good health care system, I believe in the University Health System, but we’ve been focused on a lot of projects instead of outcomes," she said.

Rodriguez said that the county needs to focus on what she calls "generational poverty" and providing equal opportunities.

"I think that the No. 1 priority is economic development and making sure that we have equitable application of resources across the county," she said.

Both candidates agree that leadership on the court is essential.

"I think it’s time for new leadership," Rodriguez said. "It’s time for a change."

Elizondo is seeking and an unprecedented 10th term on the court.

"I want to do as much as I can, as well as I can for as long as I can," Elizondo said.

The winner in next Tuesday’s primary election will face Republican Theresa Connolly in the November general election.

