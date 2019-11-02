Converse City Council decision on fate of Councilwoman Kate Silvas on hold until Tuesday

CONVERSE, Texas - The decision by Converse City Council to remove Councilwoman Kate Silvas is on hold by a court order until next Tuesday.

A special meeting was called to discuss possible action regarding the vote on Oct. 22 to forfeit Silvas' seat due to a charter violation.

On Friday, for the first time, Silvas addressed the council board.

Silvas apologized to the board for not being present at that meeting due to some legal concerns. She explained to the council why she asked for so many open records requests.

The board took no action.

Silvas is running for mayor against Mayor Al Suarez and Councilwoman Deborah James on Nov. 5. The court hearing is Nov. 6.

