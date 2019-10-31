Councilman Clayton Perry won't run for Bexar County Commissioners Court

SAN ANTONIO - District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry will not abandon his position on the San Antonio City Council to seek a Bexar County Commissioners Court seat, he told the rest of the council Thursday.

Reporting by various media outlets this week indicated the District 10 councilman might resign his position to run for the Precinct 3 county commissioner's seat. Kevin Wolff, who currently holds the seat, announced in August he would not be seeking reelection in November 2020.

Speaking from the dais at Thursday's City Council meeting, Perry said it was "no secret" he had been actively looking at the Precinct 3 seat. However, he said constituents, businesses and organizations had encouraged him to stay on as the District 10 councilman.

Perry said he's been "listening to that and recognizing their wants and desires, and that's what these jobs up here are for. It's the service, the service to the public, not your individual wants and desires."

The Precinct 3 race is still likely to be a crowded one.

Though official candidate filings won't begin until Nov. 9, online Bexar County Elections records show a dozen people, including Perry, who have appointed a treasurer for a Precinct 3 campaign, a prerequisite for any candidate.

There may also be others eyeing the race who aren't on that list due to having a campaign fund from another county race.

