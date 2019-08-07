Crowds, politicians, KSAT head to Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa - I was born in Seattle, lived in Denver and Kalamazoo, but Iowa is where I grew up.

So, you might think I would have an idea about what awaits as I head to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines -- but I have very little idea. My big confession is I've never been there.

I know both Democratic and Republican politicians have descended on the Fairgrounds since Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954.

They stand on the "Soapbox" stage and have 20 minutes to make their point and persuade those in the audience, then they usually walk the fairgrounds and do fair stuff.

At least 20 candidates this year are expected to take the Soapbox, including former Vice President Joe Biden, who is expected to speak on opening day.

We will be there when former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke speak Friday.

I also know one other big thing about the Iowa State Fair, and it's kind of the fair's unofficial mascot.

They don't have "Big Tex," but they do have a 5 1/2-foot-tall cow sculpted out of Iowa butter.

The Butter Cow was started in 1911. It's a dairy cow, and it's supposed to be "udderly" beautiful. Yes, this buttery creation has my attention, and I plan on seeing it, if we're not "spread" too thin. Puns aside, this creamy creature should be something to see.

Beyond that, this trip is an adventure of the political kind. I'm expecting a spectacle of speeches, handshakes and probably a lot of great food!

I don't know if Iowa has fried Twinkies, corn dogs or the Cotton Bowl like they do in Dallas, but I do know it's the focus of presidential aspirations every four years.

So we start our live coverage Wednesday from Des Moines on KSAT 12 News @ 9 and on the KSAT 12 News Nightbeat at 10 p.m.

When the fair opens Thursday, the eyes of a nation will track what happens on the Soapbox, and we'll be there as Iowans move closer to deciding who they will caucus for in the first presidential vote less than six months away.

