The Democratic Presidential Debates: who's moving on and what do you need to know.

Tensions were high in the last two nights of the Democratic Presidential Debate as some candidates prepare for the fall debates and others struggle to stay in the race.

A lot has changed since the first debates in June, and a lot is slated to change. Here is a quick breakdown of how they've shifted and whether we'll be seeing them again in the Presidential race in September.

Michael Bennet

Senator, CO

From the last debate to this week, Bennet became more outspoken and was more comfortable giving his opinions about bigger issues like healthcare and immigration reform. He has not yet qualified for the fall debates.

Joe Biden

Former Vice President of the United States

After his notorious scuffle with California Senator Kamala Harris, Biden was more on the offensive this time around and was more willing to argue with all the other candidates that challenged him. He has qualified, and will be at the Houston debates in Sepetember.

Cory Booker

Senator, NJ

Booker was more on the offensive than in June, attacking Joe Biden on policies such as race, healthcare and immigration. He has qualified for the third debate in September.

Steve Bullock

Govenor, MT

Steve Bullock was not at the first debate in June, and he has not yet qualified for the debate in September.

Pete Buttigieg

Mayor of South Bend, IN

Buttigieg was a little quieter in this last debate, and didn't leave as much of an impact as he did last time. He was able to connect the moderate and progressive Democrats she shared the stage with but did not do much beyond that. He has already qualified for the third round of debates.

Julian Castro

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Castro was able to maintain the momentum from the last debates, speaking up on his plans for immigration and police reform. He has already qualified for the September debates.

Bill de Blasio

Mayor of New York City, NY

de Blasio was more vocal in this election, and he was more comfortable being confrontational and attacking other candidates such as Vice President Biden. He has not yet quite qualified for the third round of debates.

John Delaney

Fmr. US Representative, MD

Delaney was much more vocal in this last debate, coming after more progressive candidates such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. He has not yet qualified for the fall debates.

Tulsi Gabbard

US Representative HI

Gabbard was very vocal in this last debate, coming after Kamala Harris regarding her track record as the District Attorney for the State of California. She has not yet qualified for the debates in September.

Kirstin Gillibrand

Senator, NY

Gillibrand was more vocal and argumentative in July's debate, going after Joe Biden regarding past statements he made about women in the workplace. She has not yet qualified for the September debate.

Kamala Harris

Senator, CA.

Harris had a very similar energy in the debates, going after Joe Biden and having plenty of quotable quips to match her energy. She has qualified for the debates in September.

John Hickenlooper

Fmr. Govenor, CO.

Hickenlooper, like many other candidates, was a lot more vocal that he had been in the past. He has not yet qualified for the debates in the fall.

Jay Inslee

Govenor, WA.

Inslee did a good job focusing on other aspects of his platform besides the climate crisis in the last set of debates. He has not yet qualified for the next round.

Amy Klobuchar

Senator MN.

Klobuchar's performance didn't change much from one debate to the other. She attempted to hit hard in both debates, but failed to leave any real impact. Klobuchar has yet to qualify for the fall debates.

Beto O'Rourke

Fmr. US Representative, TX.

O'Rourke's performance improved from the first to second debate and he has qualifed for the debates in September.

Tim Ryan

US Representative, OH.

Ryan was much more talkative this time around, going up against Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. He has not yet qualified for the third round of debates.

Bernie Sanders

Senator, VT.

Sanders' approach in this last debate was more defensive than last time, as fellow candidates attacked him for his progressive policies. He has qualified for the next round of debates.

Elizabeth Warren

Senator, MA.

Warren stood her groud in this last round of debates, facing questions from more moderate members of her party. She has qualified for the next round of debates.

Marianne Williamson

Author & Spiritualist

Williamson dialed back her crazier ideologies this last time, and delivered a lot of points about race and healthcare. She has not yet qualified for the third round of debates.

Andrew Yang

Entrepreneur

Yang was much more vocal in this last round of debates, mostly because he had more questions directed to him. He has not yet qualified for the next round of debates.

