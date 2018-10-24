Decision 2018: Straight Talk from the Candidates

SAN ANTONIO - Early voting is underway and if you're still undecided, here's an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates themselves.

KSAT12's sister station in Houston, KPRC2 and Click2Houston.com, recently gave candidates a chance to talk without interruption directly to voters.

The offices featured and the candidates invited to speak are all officially on the ballot according to the Texas Secretary of State and were chosen by an independent political analyst who verified the races are of high public interest and the candidates are leading candidates in their respective races.

They include statewide races, U.S. Congressional races, Texas House and Senate races.

Neither KSAT 12 nor KPRC2 endorse any of the candidates.

Viewers will hear directly from the candidates who want to represent them, as they answer the question: "Why should the voters cast their vote for you?"

*Incumbent Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declined the invitation from KPRC2 to participate. KPRC2 had full participation in the other races.

Governor

Comptroller

Lt. Governor

Commissioner of Agriculture

Attorney General

Railroad Commissioner

