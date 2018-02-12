Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder, police say

NEW YORK - Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and was taken to New York City hospital, police said.

Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment, saying she was coughing and felt nauseous, police said.

The Trump Organization didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's unclear what the powder was.

Detectives from the New York Police Department's intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating.

A spokeswoman for the Secret Service hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Police said a hazmat unit is also at the scene.



