Early voting begins Tuesday for March primaries

SAN ANTONIO - Early voting begins Tuesday for the March 6 primaries.

The Republican and Democratic parties will hold elections across the state to nominate candidates for their respective parties.

The winners of each party will face off in the November General Election.

Early voting in Bexar County will run through March 2.

Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday at various locations across the county; from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Hours from Feb. 26 to March 2 will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about voting in the March Primaries, click here.

march-primary-early-voting-schedule.pdf by David Ibanez on Scribd

march-primary-early-voting-map.pdf by David Ibanez on Scribd

march-primary-gop-ballot.pdf by David Ibanez on Scribd

march-primary-democratic-ballot.pdf by David Ibanez on Scribd

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.