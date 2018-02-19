Politics

Early voting begins Tuesday for March primaries

Voting runs through March 2, Election Day is March 6

By David Ibanez - Web - Managing Editor
SAN ANTONIO - Early voting begins Tuesday for the March 6 primaries.

The Republican and Democratic parties will hold elections across the state to nominate candidates for their respective parties.

The winners of each party will face off in the November General Election.

Early voting in Bexar County will run through March 2.

Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday at various locations across the county; from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Hours from Feb. 26 to March 2 will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about voting in the March Primaries, click here.

 

