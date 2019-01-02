East Side residents recommend Hillyer for District 2 Council seat

SAN ANTONIO - A group of East Side residents believes Derek Hillyer is the best person to succeed William "Cruz" Shaw to temporarily represent District 2 on the San Antonio City Council.

The group held a news conference Wednesday to introduce Hillyer, who has been a San Antonio firefighter for 34 years.

"The faith-based community is enormous, and I thank them for their trust in me, their belief in me to do the right thing, to have integrity at all times. It is an honor, again, to get recognized by the people that you serve. As I retire from the fire service, I will never retire from being a public servant to my community," Hillyer said.

Shaw announced in December that he will resign his seat, effective Jan. 7, to become an associate judge of the 436th Judicial District Court.

Hillyer said he has spoken with Shaw about his interest in succeeding him, but he hasn't been endorsed by the outgoing councilman.

The group will submit its recommendation to Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the City Council.

Applications are being accepted for the temporary vacancy through 5 p.m. Friday.

City staff and the City Council will review the applications and select up to three final candidates during a public meeting Jan. 9.

The next day, the council will select a candidate to serve the district until the May election, when the mayor and council seats are up for re-election.

The interim council member is allowed to run for the seat on a permanent basis.

