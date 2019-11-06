Embattled Cibolo mayor ahead of contenders in fight for second term

CIBOLO, Texas - Incumbent Cibolo mayor Stan "Stosh" Boyle leads two challengers in his bid to seek a second term, according to the latest election numbers.

Boyle has 50 percent of the vote ahead of Glenda Henry and Kara Latimer, who have 29 percent and 20 respectively.

Back on Aug. 20, Boyle was able to hold on to his position as mayor despite a motion during a special meeting to remove him from office after a vote failed, with a 3 to 3 tally. The Cibolo city charter says at least five votes are necessary to remove a mayor or council member.

Boyle's qualifications were called into question after District 3 Councilman Brian Byrd revealed the mayor had pleaded guilty and been convicted of a federal felony drug charge in 1998. A federal plea agreement shows Boyle admitted to obtaining "slightly less than 100 grams" of MDA/Ecstasy with the intent to distribute it to others.

Boyle, 43, was arrested twice over the summer -- the first for filing to run for mayor and not informing the city that he had been convicted of a felony, and the second time on perjury and tampering charges in relation to the original felony, records show.

