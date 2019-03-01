Erik Walsh sworn into office as city manager

SAN ANTONIO - Erik Walsh was sworn into office Friday as San Antonio city manager.

Walsh is officially the Alamo City's 20th city manager, succeeding Sheryl Sculley who retired after 13 years with the city.

It’s official! Erik Walsh was sworn in this morning as San Antonio’s 20th City Manager. He is a native San Antonian with a passion for municipal government. pic.twitter.com/WVdy7Po28i — City of San Antonio (@COSAGOV) March 1, 2019

He got to work, immediately, by attending a negotiating session between the city and the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association. The two sides are trying to agree on a new contract for city firefighters.

The San Antonio City Council voted unanimously Feb. 21 to appoint Walsh, who was deputy city manager under Sculley.

Walsh, a San Antonio native, has worked in the city's government for the past 24 years.

The council announced Walsh as its proposed finalist for the job on Jan. 16.

Walsh was chosen from a field of 31 candidates.

