First lady to announce initiatives on children's well-being

First lady Melania Trump speaks at a luncheon for governors' spouses in the Blue Room at the White House on Feb. 26, 2018.

WASHINGTON - Melania Trump says she’ll announce her initiatives as first lady on Monday.

“Tomorrow is the day! Very excited to announce my initiatives,” she tweeted Sunday.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says the focus will be on the overall well-being of children, which Mrs. Trump has spoken about since becoming first lady.

Grisham adds that the first lady will concentrate on the range of issues children face growing up and will not tailor the initiative to a single topic.

Mrs. Trump has a 12-year-old son, Barron, and has expressed her interest in children through numerous visits to hospitals and schools. She recently turned the Blue Room at the White House into a mock classroom and invited middle school students to share their hopes and dreams with her.

Monday’s announcement is set for the Rose Garden.

