Haspel wins backing of Senate panel for CIA post

WASHINGTON - Here's the latest on President Donald Trump’s nomination of Gina Haspel to head the CIA (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

The Senate intelligence committee has recommended that the full Senate confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA.

The panel voted 10-5 in favor of Gina Haspel in a closed session Wednesday.

Haspel had already picked up Democratic support and appears on a path to confirmation. The full Senate is expected to vote on her nomination as early as this week.

Her nomination has renewed debate over the harsh interrogation program the CIA conducted on terror suspects after 9/11. Haspel has vowed not to restart such a program, but has declined to disclose details about her involvement.

All eight Republicans and two of the seven Democrats on the Senate intelligence committee earlier expressed support for Haspel. The remaining five Democrats had announced their opposition.

