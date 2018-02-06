Julian Castro has 'every interest in running' for president in 2020

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio native Julian Castro announced he has “every interest in running” for president in 2020, he said in an interview with NBC News.

“Part of the process of figuring out whether I'm going to run is going to listen to folks and feel the temperature of voters,” Castro said.

Castro was mayor of San Antonio from June 2009 to July 2014 prior to becoming the U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former president Barack Obama.

He also criticized Trump and disagrees with the way the current president is steering the country.

"I have a completely different vision for the country and this seems like an important moment to turn things around," Castro said.

Read more from his interview with NBC News HERE

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.